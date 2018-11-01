Shivraj Chouhan's Jibe After Rahul Gandhi Says 'Was Confused At Rally'

Rahul Gandhi said he was "confused" when he accused Shivraj Chouhan's son being named in Panama Papers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his recent statement about Mr Chouhan's son, claiming that his name had figured in the Panama Papers.

While addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Kartikey Chouhan was named in Panama papers. However, the very next day, the Congress president clarified that he "got confused" when he leveled allegations against the chief minister's son.

On Wednesday, Kartikey Chouhan filed a criminal defamation case against the Congress chief.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Chouhan said, "After Rahul Gandhi put allegations on me and my son, media asked him for proof. However, he said that he got confused. If you will keep getting confused like this, then how do you aim to the country?"

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi went to a restaurant in Indore on Tuesday to have ice cream and referred to senior Congress leader, "Kamal ice cream bohat achi hai tum bhi khao. (Kamal ice cream is really nice. You also should have it)."

Mr Chouhan added, "Kamal Nath has worked with his (Rahul Gandhi's) father (Rajiv Gandhi). Is this Indian culture to address a man of 70-75 years by his name?"

The Congress, which has been out of power in the state since 2003, has been targeting the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party or BJP in the state which was going to polls on November 28.

