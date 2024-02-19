Shivraj Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje May Form Own Parties If...: Arvind Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that if the Enforcement Directorate is shut down today and Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is abolished, BJP's senior leaders like Shivraj Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje may form their own parties.

The remark by the AAP leader was made during a meeting in Delhi with Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to reports, the leaders met to discuss the seat-sharing ratio for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Kejriwal, on Sunday, also held a telephonic conversation with his former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Murmu Soren, to extend his support to the jailed leader, whom ED arrested on allegations of money laundering.

In a post on X, Ms Kalpana thanked Mr Kejriwal for extending support.

"Today I had a phone conversation with Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. Thanks to Arvind ji that at this time he is with Jharkhandi warrior Hemant ji and JMM family," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hemant Soren's wife accused the BJP of "sabotaging" democracy in Jharkhand, Delhi and other states ruled by any non-BJP government.

Later retorting to Ms Kalpana's post on X, Mr Kejriwal extended his support and said if Hemant Soren had gone with the BJP he would not be in jail today.

"Kalpana ji, we stand with former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji. The whole country praises his courage as he faces the atrocities of the BJP. If he had gone with BJP today, he would not have been jailed. But he did not leave the path of truth. Salute to them!," said Mr Kejriwal.

