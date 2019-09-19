'Sena Won't Breakup With BJP, Will Take What's Offered': Congress Leader

Congress leader said BJP and Shiv Sena have an agenda to stay together, will not breakup.

Congress leader Rajiv Satav today said that Shiv Sena will accept whatever number of seats the BJP offers and will not break the alliance.

"They have an agenda to stay together for remaining in power. Shiv Sena cannot leave BJP and will accept whatever share of seats BJP decides for it. They will remain in alliance with the BJP," said Mr Satav.

"Shiv Sena and BJP are talking about their differences since last five years. Shiv Sena leaders say they have resignation in their pockets, but they have never resigned," he added.

The Congress leader said this in reply to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comment today that if his party did not get half of the seats to contest in the state elections, then the alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena could break.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote had made similar comments yesterday.

"The BJP will have to respect the fifty-fifty formula that was decided in the presence of Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I am not talking of breaking alliance but what Diwakar Raote has said is not wrong," Mr Raut said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. The two parties, however, formed an alliance post the elections as they were unable to secure majority on their own.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the talks are going on with Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing and a decision will be taken soon.

Maharashtra assembly elections to elect the 288 members will take place later this year.

