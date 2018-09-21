Shiv Sena Takes A Swipe At BJP Over Commitment To Building Ram Temple

The Shiv Sena took a swipe at the BJP over the Ram temple issue

The Shiv Sena has got fresh ammunition to target the BJP over the Ram temple issue after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for early construction of the temple in Ayodhya. The party in its mouthpiece Saamana praised Mr Bhagwat's position on the Ram temple issue as a matter of commitment, but questioned the ability of BJP leaders to take the matter to a logical conclusion.

The Shiv Sena took a swipe at the president of its ally, Amit Shah, who it said speaks with confidence about the BJP ruling the country for 50 years, but "refrains" from commenting on critical issues such as fixing a deadline for building the Ram temple and scrapping Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The position taken by the RSS chief on the issue of the temple is of commitment. But has there left even an iota of that commitment in the inner hues of politicians?" the Shiv Sena said in its editorial.

The party led by Uddhav Thackeray also criticised the centre over fuel price rise and attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Are the rising petrol and diesel prices and beheading of soldiers the future of India?" the Marathi daily asked.

The Shiv Sena reiterated its stand that the BJP should not have formed the government in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party, which is opposed to the idea of scrapping Article 370.

The editorial in Saamana took a swipe at BJP leader Ram Madhav, who it said "performed the role of a kazi (priest) in that wedding".

Mr Madhav was said to be instrumental in the BJP and the PDP coming together to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015. The BJP quit the alliance in June this year, leading to the collapse of the state government.