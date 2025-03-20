Shiv Sena Reacts To Disha Salian Father's Charge Against Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has questioned the timing of the petition filed against Aaditya Thackeray in celebrity manager Disha Salian's death case. On Wednesday, Disha Salian's father filed a petition seeking a CBI probe and an FIR against minister Aaditya Thackeray in his daughter's death. Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide after jumping off a high-rise in the northern suburb of Malad on June 8, 2020.

Nearly five years after the accident, Disha Salian's father Satish Salian has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for a fresh investigation. Mr Salian has urged that the case be moved to the CBI and demanded an FIR against Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Mr Thackeray has reportedly been accused of rape and murder. In an interview with the news agency ANI, Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, lawyer of Satish Salian said the complaint was filed over a year ago but no case was registered.

"On 12th January 2024, a written complaint was filed accusing Aaditya Thackeray, Suraj Pancholi and others of gang rape. FIR was not registered for more than one year. The affidavit filed by Aaditya Thackeray stated lies that he was given a clean chit by the CBI in the case," he said.

A political blame game has erupted.

"I don't know what is in the petition. But the time chosen for the petition is when the atmosphere in Maharashtra is heated over Aurangzeb. Some power is working behind the petitioner. All powers are behind them. Discussion is being created around that petition, leaving aside the Aurangzeb issue. There is no need to name the people who are behind this," said Mr Raut.

The minister called it "continuous efforts to defame the Thackeray family".

"It is not the culture of Maharashtra to throw mud on the future and career of a young leader in this way. These experiments were done on many leaders like us. Nothing came out of it," he said.

Mr Raut warned of politics around the issue. He further added that many such cases happen in Maharashtra and families seek justice but five years later, they come out and say, they were pressurised.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused the BJP of "conspiring to defame" Mr Thackeray. Speaking to media, he said, "I think this matter has gone to the court. We have no idea what he (Disha's father) has said, but Aaditya Thackeray is a mature leader, a young leader. The Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring to defame him by putting pressure on him. We don't need to answer to this conspiracy. The court will answer."

Maharashtra's former Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh also called it a part of a "conspiracy".

"I am taking information on the plea filed by Disha Salina's father. All this now looks like a part of a conspiracy," he said.

On the side, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has come out in support of the Salian family, seeking a probe into their daughter's death. He believes this might help find answers to both Disha and Sushant's death.

"I don't know his reasons and motivation for moving the court, but what he has done is right, and through this, we can get a conclusion on whether it was a suicide or murder. This will also shed light on Sushant's case," KK Singh told news agency ANI.