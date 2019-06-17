Akali Dal To Move Centre For Action Against Kamal Nath Over 1984 Riots

Sukhbir Badal would approach the Home Ministry to initiate action against Kamal Nath

Raking up the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the party would approach the Union Home Ministry to initiate action against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for allegedly leading a mob and attacking Sikhs during the carnage.

Mr Badal said that a delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) led by its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa would meet Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday and hand over a memorandum in this regard to him. "The SAD will urge the Home ministry to direct the SIT to record the statements of noted journalist Sanjay Suri and Muktiar Singh, who are prime witnesses against Kamal Nath".

The delegation would also demand the formation of a special court for day to day trial of all the cases of 1984 genocide in Delhi so that justice is delivered in a time bound manner.

"A request for appointment of the President of the Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded through election by members of its board will also be put forward to the home ministry," Sukhbir Badal said.

Among other issues to be taken up during the meeting, the Akali Dal president said that the party will formally urge the grant of clemency to Balwant Singh Rajoana, the prime accused convicted for former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, by commuting his sentence to life imprisonment.

Other demands include formation of a time-bound committee for release of "Bandi Singhs" (Sikh political prisoners) and award of compensation to Sikh "Dharmi Fauji" (who resigned from the forces in protest against Operation Blue Star). It will also urge for compensation to all Jodhpur Sikh detainees as only 40 out of 365 detainees have been paid compensation.

Among other demands, the delegation will urge for giving formal permission for the DSGMC's Nagar Kirtan to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of 550th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It will also urge for grant of citizenship to thousands of Afghan Sikhs living in India besides urging that Jammu and Kashmir Sikhs be given minority status in Jammu and Kashmir and immediate redevelopment of Punjabi Colony, Mumbai which has been declared as dangerous.