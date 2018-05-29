No Water, Dry Shimla Says Tourists Go Back: 10 Points

Long queues for water on the Mall Road in Shimla

Shimla: Shimla is facing an acute water crisis. Residents are complaining of taps going dry for the seventh consecutive day. The Mall Road frequented by tourists is seeing long queues for water since daybreak. The situation has reached a point where the Himachal Pradesh High Court took immediate notice of the matter and stepped in. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he held a couple of review meetings and his government is tackling the situation. Local residents of Shimla have been active on Twitter, asking tourists to stay away. Hoteliers in Shimla have admitted there have been cancellations at the peak of the tourist season.