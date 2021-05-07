Shesh Narayan Singh, Veteran Journalist, Dies Of COVID-19

PM Modi condoled death of journalist Sesh Narayan SIngh

Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh died on Friday at a government hospital in Greater Noida. He was suffering from COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Shesh Narayan Singh's death and said that he ''will always be remembered for his significant contribution to the field of journalism. My condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार शेष नारायण सिंह जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखद है। पत्रकारिता जगत में अपने महत्वपूर्ण योगदान के लिए वे हमेशा जाने जाएंगे। दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों के लिए मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2021

The 70-year-old journalist was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after being diagnosed positive for coronavirus, a hospital official said.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit also expressed grief on Mr Singh's death. Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also tweeted his tribute for the veteran journalist.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh took to Twitter to pay their homage to the veteran journalist.