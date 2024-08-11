'Can't Let You In...': Border Force Officer To Refugees From Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, members of the Hindu community are taking out rallies protesting violence

A BSF officer is winning hearts for his calmness while explaining hundreds of Bangladesh refugees gathered at India's border why they cannot let them in. The video, shared by former Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora, shows the officer speaking to a group of refugees in a border area in West Bengal's Coochbehar.

Speaking in Bengali, the officer is heard saying, "We all know the problems you are facing. You have come here, but a discussion is required. The problem cannot be solved in this manner. We cannot let you in even if we want."

This video of a #BSF officer calmly explaining to Bangladeshis why they can't enter India illegally is heartbreaking, inspirational & reassuring all at once.



Heartbreaking to see the desperation; inspirational to witness the officer's calm composure; reassuring to know the… pic.twitter.com/oOxqF7oTid — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) August 11, 2024

As the gathering protests, the officer continues, "Please listen to me, nothing will come out of shouting. The whole world knows your problem. But a discussion is needed. Once the discussion happens, we will see how we can protect you. You can see, senior officers are here. But if you say that we have to allow you immediately, is that possible?"

"I request you on behalf of my country. Your problems would be addressed through a discussion. We request you to go back, a solution cannot be find in an hour or two," the officer is heard saying in a video shared by The Indian Express.

Voices from the crowd are heard pleading with the BSF personnel to let them. "They will burn our homes, we will face atrocities," the crowd shouts.

The BSF officer says the officers know they are in trouble. "My seniors have had discussions with your force. They will listen to your problems. They have asked you to return," he says.

Praising the officer for his composure, Mr Deora said in a post on X, "This video of a BSF officer calmly explaining to Bangladeshis why they can't enter India illegally is heartbreaking, inspirational & reassuring all at once."

"Heartbreaking to see the desperation; inspirational to witness the officer's calm composure; reassuring to know the government is committed to securing India's borders," said the Rajya Sabha MP, who switched from the Congress to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena earlier this year.

Bangladeshi nationals fleeing violence and arson in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's ouster as Prime Minister have gathered at India's borders in several areas. The BSF is keeping close vigil on the borders. In Bangladesh, members of the Hindu community are holding demonstrations to protest against the attacks on homes and businesses of Hindus.

As an interim government led by Nobel peace prize winner takes charge of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India hopes for an early return to normalcy in Bangladesh and called upon the government to ensure the safety of Hindus.

My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Mr Yunus has condemned attacks on the minority communities and urged the youth to protect Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm. “Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families?...You must say — no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together,” he has said.