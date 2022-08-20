Sheena Bora Murder Case: Accused-Turned-Approver Shyamvar Rai Gets Bail

High Court granted bail to Sheena Bora murder case accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai.

The Bombay High Court today granted bail to Sheena Bora murder case accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai.

Shyamvar Rai was the driver of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the case. He was arrested in 2015 in another matter, and was later charged in the case pertaining to the murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea.

The murder had come to light in August 2015 after Shyamvar Rai's revelation, following which the Mumbai police had arrested key accused Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Shyamvar Rai.

All other accused in the case, including Peter Mukerjea, are currently out on bail.



