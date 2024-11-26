Indrani Mukerjea Approaches Top Court For Permission To Travel Abroad

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Sheena Bora came to light. (File)

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court ruling denying her to travel abroad.

A special court on July 19 allowed Ms Mukerjea's plea to travel to Spain and the UK for 10 days between intermittent periods over the next three months.

The CBI approached the high court challenging the order passed by the special court but the high court quashed the special court order on September 27.

Indrani Mukerjea has now moved the top court challenging the high court's verdict.

The high court noted Mukerjea sought permission to travel abroad on the ground that she was a British national and was required to execute documents regarding her bank account and perform other work in Spain and the UK.

While setting aside the special court's order, the high court said if Indrani Mukerjea wished to perform these works from India, the statutory authorities back home would extend her the necessary support with the assistance of Embassy of Spain and the UK.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Sheena Bora came to light. In May 2022, she was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

She has denied the allegations.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, according to the prosecution.

Sheena Bora was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from her previous relationship.

The killing came to light in 2015 when Rai reportedly revealed about it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate case registered under the Arms Act.

Indrani Mukerjea's ex-husband Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy linked to the murder, probed by the CBI.

All the accused are currently out on bail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)