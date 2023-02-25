Shashi Tharoor's Suggestion On Ideology At Congress's Key Meet

Shashi Tharoor said Congress should be "absolutely clear" about its ideology

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today suggested the party needs to be "absolutely clear" about its ideology if it has to face the BJP's full might. He made the comments at the Congress's big meeting in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. All key Congress leaders including the Gandhis attended the party's plenary session.

"We should be absolutely clear about our ideology, about an inclusive India," Mr Tharoor said. "We could have been more vocal on the release of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts release and cow vigilantes," he said.

"Rampant crony capitalism is accumulating wealth in the hands of a few... the friends of the ruling regime," Mr Tharoor alleged, alluding to industrialist Gautam Adani, whose group firm stocks fell sharply recently after a US-based short seller alleged financial fraud. The Congress has also for long alleged Mr Adani's closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins him a favourable business ecosystem.

"We want economic growth and ensure it reaches the marginalised. We must uplift the poor...It is shocking to hear from the External Affairs Minister that China is too rich to stand up to," Mr Tharoor said. "India's future is bright as long as the Congress fights the good fight. Let's send a message from here," he said.

Mr Tharoor's criticism of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at the Congress plenary comes days after Mr Jaishankar, in an interview with news agency ANI, defended India's policy on China amid the tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

"They are the bigger economy. What am I going to do? As a smaller economy I am going to sort of go pick a fight with a bigger economy? It's not a question of reacting to it. It's a question of common sense. Secondly, please bear in mind one thing, we had an agreement they are not supposed to bring the military to the border in large numbers. So by that logic of yours I should be the first to break the agreement?" Mr Jaishankar had responded to a question by ANI editor Smita Prakash on her show.

The Congress plenary today also saw a speech by Sonia Gandhi, who alluded to her retirement from politics, saying she was happy that her "innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra" which she described as "a turning point" for the party.