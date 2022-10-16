Watch: In Assam, Shashi Tharoor Joins Folk Artists As They Perform Bihu

Shashi Tharoor was campaigning for the Congress president election

A video of Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting for the Congress president's post, grooving to the beats of dhol and pepa in Guwahati, Assam, has surfaced on the Internet. The polling for the Congress president's post is scheduled to take place on October 17. The result will be announced on October 19.

In the video, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram joins a group of artists as they perform the traditional dance form Bihu at an event in Raj Bhawan. Mr Tharoor was campaigning for the Congress president election in Assam.

#WATCH | Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor joins the folk artists in Guwahati, Assam as they perform the Bihu dance at Rajiv Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kK19wKiuGh — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

The clip has amazed more than 40,000 views on the social media platform.

Referring to the upcoming Congress Party's internal elections, a person said, “​​This guy deserves to win for sure.”

This guy deserves to win for sure — Everybody (@l69837217) October 15, 2022

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “Finally, a president for Congress we can believe in.”

Finally a president for Congress we can believe in! — Pareshaan Trader (@pareshantrader) October 16, 2022

Mr Tharoor, during a press meet in Guwahati, said that “young voters” are with him. "I am getting support from the young voters. I am getting good feedback from the lower levels. The seniors are going with Kharge. We have been talking about change and older people resist it," the politician was quoted as saying.

He added that a Congress president can't function keeping a distance from the Gandhi family. "It would be foolish on the part of any Congress president to distance himself from the Gandhis as the Gandhi family is popular and their DNA runs through the party's blood." Mr Tharoor, as a part of his campaign, has visited 11 states.

In his manifesto, Mr Tharoor has stated that the party, at the state level, must empower the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, block, mandal and booth presidents.