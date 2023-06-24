Shashi Tharoor 'Delighted, Honoured' To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Geneva School Of Diplomacy

During his visit to the university, Mr Tharoor met Indian graduates and their parents.

Senior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday announced that he has received an honorary doctorate from the Geneva School of Diplomacy. Taking to Twitter, Mr Tharoor shared a series of images with the university's founder President Colum Murphy and Dean Athar Sultan-Khan and said that he is "delighted and honoured" to receive the honorary doctorate.

Mr Tharoor appeared at the Geneva School of Diplomacy to deliver a commencement speech to graduating students. "In my own address I spoke of the challenges facing world order today, my dismay at the global response to the Covid pandemic & the Ukraine war and the consequences of these, especially for developing countries, & ended with a ringing reaffirmation of the need for international cooperation," he wrote in the caption of the post.

During his visit to the university, Mr Tharoor also met Indian graduates and their parents. "Here's a freshly minted PhD, Preethi Amaresh, and a compatriot who just received her Master's, Kriti (solo pic). The rest of the pix are on their own cameras!" he wrote while sharing images with the graduates.

According to the official document, Mr Tharoor received the honorary doctorate for his life-championing of United Nations values and Indian democracy, for his prolific and enlightened contributions to literature and for his steadfast defence of the Open Society and democracy.

He has also been conferred the doctorate "for, ahead of a gathering storm and the rising menace of tyranny, the brave raising of his needed voice...and because of the planet and the Free World's ever more pressing need of such a voice".

Internet users were quick to react and congratulate the senior Congress party leader for his "well-deserved recognition". "What a proud moment this must be for the family and all our countrymen. A well deserved recognition for one who is the voice of reasoning and first amongst equals. You represent us so ably and we are proud to celebrate your achievements. Pray for your good health," wrote one user.

"A truly well deserved recognition, sir - kudos, heartiest congratulations!!" said another.