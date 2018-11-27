Babri Masjid Demolition Shook Spirit Behind Constitution: Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav said the Constitution was also brought down along with Babri Masjid (File)

Veteran politician Sharad Yadav on Monday said that demolition of the Babri Masjid has shaken the very spirit of the Constitution of India.

"The day Babri Masjid was demolished, it was not just a structure which was brought down but the Indian Constitution was also brought down along with it. Even the sanctity of the Constitution was also let down," said Mr Yadav.

ANI spoke to leaders across party lines on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute issue.

Rashtriya Janata Dal party leader Manoj Jha was of the view that Lord Ram has been made a political instrument before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government of trying to decimate rule of law in its fifth year. On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Jha criticised the leader for being too vocal about Ram temple construction.

"Lord Ram has been made a political instrument. The government is trying to decimate the rule of law in its fifth year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want the rule of law to exist in the country. It is a disgrace to see Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh even for a day. He is dangerous and he should be sent back to 'matha (monastery)'," he said.

Lambasting the BJP, Tariq Anwar of the Congress said that the issue has been raked up by the Amit Shah-led party as it does not have anything substantive to speak on during the election season.

"They do not have any other agenda other than Ayodhya dispute this election season. They have failed to create employment in the country and farmers too are reeling under poverty," he added.

The statements from leaders of the opposition came after BJP president Amit Shah in a statement said that Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya. "We believe that a grand Ram temple should be constructed at the place of his birth in Ayodhya only," Shah told ANI during a road show here days ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram Temple. Since then several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.

The Supreme Court in October adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.