'Draught Needs Personal Attention': Sharad Pawar To Devendra Fadnavis

In his letter, Sharad Pawar expressed concern over draught in Maharashtra. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to undertake concrete action in view of "drought" situation in the state and pay "personal attention" to tackle the problem.

Mr Pawar noted there was shortage of water and that livestock is under threat due to lack of fodder.

"The state government needs to undertake concrete action programme keeping the seriousness of the drought in mind...you please pay personal attention into it," Mr Pawar said in the letter written to Mr Fadnavis on Friday.

Along with the letter, Mr Pawar has also suggested the chief minister ways to tackle the current situation.

The former Union agriculture minister observed that Maharashtra is faced with water shortage due to subnormal rainfall.

He said kharif (summer) crops stand damaged, while cultivation of rabi (winter) crops is in trouble due to scanty rainfall.

"I hope timely action will be taken to tackle the drought situation and hope people of the state will get relief," Mr Pawar added.

A large part of Maharashtra is reeling under severe water scarcity due to deficient monsoon this year.

Last month, Mr Fadnavis had said around 180 talukas in Maharashtra were facing a "drought-like" situation. The state has more than 350 talukas spread across 36 districts.