Sharad Pawar To Host Meeting Of Non-Congress Opposition Parties Tomorrow

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of opposition parties tomorrow (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of opposition parties tomorrow to explore a grouping to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The Congress is not invited.

Details of the meeting emerged after Sharad Pawar's meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor today.

The two met for the second time in two weeks amid speculation about a plan for "Mission 2024" to fight the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the next national election.

The two met in Delhi days after their last meeting on June 11 at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai home. Their second meeting lasted half an hour, sources say, unlike the previous one that went on for three hours.

The discussions revolve around the talk of a third front - minus the BJP or the Congress - for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and a joint opposition candidate to challenge PM Modi. Many parties have indicated their willingness to join such a grouping, say sources.

The election victory in Bengal, sources say, has shown that it is possible to out maneuver the BJP and its virtually invincible poll machinery.

Mr Kishor's client Mamata Banerjee, who won a third straight term in West Bengal after fighting off a difficult challenge from the BJP, was asked whether she saw herself as the opposition prime ministerial candidate. "I think all together, we can fight the battle for 2024. But let's fight Covid first," she had said soon after the verdict.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had talked about the need for an alliance of opposition parties at the national level. Mr Raut had said that he had spoken Sharad Pawar on this.