'No Rift In Alliance': Sharad Pawar After Meet With Governor Fuels Talk

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today denied any rift with ally Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and said his meeting with him last meeting was nothing more than "routine".

"There is no threat to the Maharashtra government. All MLAs are with us," the veteran leader and a key architect of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance told NDTV.

Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar met at the Chief Minister's Mumbai home "Matoshree" as many speculated about strained ties over the coronavirus crisis and a lockdown exit strategy for the state worst hit by the pandemic in India.



Mr Pawar had suggested that Maharashtra should reopen gradually and wind down its indefinite shutdown to restart economic activities. Mr Pawar, reports suggest, has been unhappy at Mr Thackeray's reluctance to end the lockdown and actively explore his suggestions.

Disputing the speculation, Mr Pawar said: "If any attempt is made to break MLAs this time, the public will beat us".