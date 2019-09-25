'Maharashtra Won't Bow Before Delhi': Sharad Pawar On Corruption Case

"Will go to Enforcement Directorate office on September 27," Sharad Pawar has said

Senior opposition leader Sharad Pawar, named in a money laundering case, said he would appear before the investigating authorities before he gets busy with the coming state elections. "They should not think I'm not available," he told reporters today, after announcing that he would go to the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

The veteran leader -- who said in the morning that he would be "pleased" to go to jail as he has never experienced it -- also declared that "Maharashtra will not bow before Delhi".

The Nationalist Congress Party chief has been named in a complaint regarding a Rs. 25,000-crore scam involving the sanction of loans by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. But he is not listed as an accused in the case. His nephew Ajit Pawar has also been named.

While a large number of NCP leaders are allegedly involved in the running of the bank, Mr Pawar is not one of them. Earlier, he had "thanked" the Enforcement Directorate for naming him in connection with a bank he is not related to in any way.

