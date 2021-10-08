'Not Afraid Of Such Guests': Sharad Pawar On Raids Targeting Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar attacked the BJP today over raids targeting Ajit Pawar.

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar today slammed the BJP over the raids linked to Ajit Pawar and what he described as the "misuse of power". His comments come a day after the tax department's searches in Mumbai, Pune, Satara and a few other cities in Maharashtra and Goa. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said he was "saddened" that his sisters were also targeted in the raids.

"Some government guests were sent yesterday at Ajit Pawar's home. The guests came and went. We are not afraid of such guests," Mr Pawar, one of the tallest leaders in Maharashtra politics, said at an event.

"You can recall how I was sent a notice by the Enforcement Directorate before the state elections... even though I had never taken a loan from the bank and I had nothing to do with it. They gave me a notice and Maharashtra taught them a lesson, the 80-year-old leader said, taking a potshot at the BJP.

"The same thing is happening with Ajit Pawar and others now. People are witnessing the misuse of power," he added.