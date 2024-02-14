Sharad Pawar Demands Bharat Ratna For Serum Institute Founder Cyrus Poonawalla

Praising the work done by the founder of the Serum Institute of India (SII), in the field of vaccine production, founder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar demanded that Cyrus Poonawalla be honoured with the Bharat Ratna award.

While addressing people at an award programme in Pune, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, where Cyrus Poonawala was also present, Sharad Pawar pointed out how the Serum Institute's vaccine has proved effective for many diseases, including COVID, and how big their contribution is.

"Whenever five children are born in the world, three of them are given vaccine serum. During the Corona crisis, SII provided vaccines to the whole world, especially in African countries where there was a great need for the vaccine. The vaccine was delivered on a large scale, and for this, Cyrus Poonawala and his team took on the responsibility of serving the people," he said.

"His work in the field of vaccines is significant. First of all, when the Government of India gave him Padma Shri, we did not feel right, but later he was given Padma Bhushan. Today, the new generation of the world is working in the field of vaccines. Given his contribution, the government should not limit him to Padma Bhushan, but he should be given Bharat Ratna.

The NCP chief asserter "I expect the central government to take this demand seriously given the work done by Poonawala for the world, country, and humanity."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)