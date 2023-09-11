Sharad Pawar Behind Nephew Ajit's 2019 Switch, Alleges BJP Leader

Ajit Pawar took oath as Devendra Fadnavis's deputy in 2019 (File)

The swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis in 2019 was a "googly" by Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan said on Monday.

After the Shiv Sena and the BJP broke their alliance after the 2019 Assembly polls, Mr Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar joined hands in a surprise move to form a government, which lasted just 80 hours.

"After 2014, many political events took place in Maharashtra and the NCP had an important role to play. The swearing-in of Ajit Pawar after the 2019 polls was decided and Sharad Pawar had a role to play. Sharad Pawar cannot deny it," Mr Mahajan said.

He further claimed that the veteran politician had assured support to the BJP and attended four meetings in Delhi after the 2019 polls.

"After the early morning swearing-in, Sharad Pawar said it was the BJP's move but it was his own googly. He has a tradition of doing such things," Mr Mahajan claimed.

The Maharashtra Minister claimed Ajit Pawar was also part of these meetings and the claim to form a government (in 2019) was on the basis of the NCP's assurances of support.

