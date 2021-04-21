Shankha Ghosh, Legendary Bengali Poet, Dies After Battling COVID-19

Shankha Ghosh, well-known Bengali poet dies

Shankha Ghosh, legendary Bengali poet and litterateur, died on Wednesday. An era in Bengali literature came to an end with the death Shankha Ghosh. He was suffering from COVID-19 for about a week. A master of verse and a wordsmith par excellence, Shankha Ghosh was 89. Soft spoken but stern on voicing concerns on various social and political issues, Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his immense contribution to the world of literature.

Born in Chandpur, now in Bangladesh, on February 6, 1932, Shankha Ghosh did his graduation in Bangla literature at Presidency College and later received a Master's degree from Calcutta University. An authority on Tagore, Shankha Ghosh taught at various colleges affiliated with the Calcutta University, and later at Jadavpur University. He retired in 1992.

Shankha Ghosh spent a few years in Delhi University, Vishwa Bharati in Shantiniketan and was also at the Iowa Writer's Workshop, in United States for a year. Some of his best works include Adim Lata-Gulmomay, Murkha Baro, Samajik Nay, Kabir Abhipray, Babarer Prarthana, Punorbason, Mukh Dheke Jay, Bohiragoto, Jeno Konodin among others.

Shankha Ghosh had twice won the Sahitya Akademi Award, Padma Bhushan, and the prestigious Jnanpith Award. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book Babarer Prarthana. Works of Shankha Ghosh have been translated into several languages, including English and Hindi.