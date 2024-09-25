Shankh Air: All About Uttar Pradesh's First Scheduled Airline

Shankh Air is the first scheduled airline to launch from Uttar Pradesh.

India's newest airline, Shankh Air, has received approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry to operate in the country. It will be the first scheduled airline from Uttar Pradesh, with Lucknow and Noida serving as its primary hubs. The airline aims to connect major cities across India, offering both interstate and intrastate routes.



About Shankh Air

According to their website, Shankh Air embraces the motto Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which translates to "The World Is One Family” probably meaning that the airline will commit to prioritising the collective well-being of its passengers, investors and management.

As Uttar Pradesh's first scheduled airline, Shankh Air will operate from its hubs in Lucknow and the upcoming Jewar Airport in Noida, as well as New Delhi.

Shankh Air will feature a modern fleet of Boeing Next Generation (NG) aircraft, ensuring a comfortable flying experience.

The airline will operate as a full-service carrier, offering Twin Class service that caters to various passenger needs.

In June, Shankh Air chairman Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma met with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to discuss the airline's strategic direction and developments as a full-service start-up airline. Before that, in March, the co-founders and management team of Shankh Air met with Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann and COO Kiran Jain to discuss a partnership aimed at strengthening Uttar Pradesh's initiative towards improving air connectivity.



However, Shankh Air still requires clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before it can officially take to the skies. The Civil Aviation Ministry, in its approval letter, directed Shankh Air to adhere to all regulations, including those related to foreign direct investment (FDI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).