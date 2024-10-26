Shankaracharya Visits Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra's House In Delhi

The title "Shankaracharya" is held by the heads of four cardinal monasteries.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, also known as Jagadguru, visited AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra's residence in Delhi.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is the 46th Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand. The Shankaracharya usually does not visit anyone at their homes.

The Shankaracharya, who was accompanied by other seers, was welcomed by Ms Chopra and Mr Chadha at their home.

Mr Chadha welcomed the Shankaracharya at their residence. He touched his feet and Ms Chopra and other family members performed an aarti to welcome him. The couple tied the knot last year at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, which was attended by close friends and family, and several well-known faces from the entertainment industry and politics.

They also performed a puja at their residence and sought blessings. The couple also interacted with Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The title "Shankaracharya" is held by the heads of four cardinal monasteries established by the 8th-century Hindu philosopher Adi Shankara. These monasteries are located in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat.