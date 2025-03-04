Congress Leader Who Fat-Shamed Rohit Sharma Has A Kangana Ranaut Question

In no mood to lie low after her remarks on Team India captain Rohit Sharma sparked a massive row, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has dug out a 2021 tweet by actor Kangana Ranaut -- now a BJP MP -- in which she had criticised the ace cricketer.

Tagging Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had criticised her remarks, Ms Mohamed asked what he had to say about Kangana Ranaut's tweet. In her 2021 tweet, the actor hit out at Rohit Sharma over his post at the height of the 2020-21 farmers' protest against three now-scrapped laws.

Using a crass word for Rohit Sharma, Ms Ranaut said, "Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka, why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well being. These are terrorists creating ruckus... say that na itna darr lagta hai?" She later deleted the tweet.

Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives.



Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete's place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright… — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 3, 2025

The Congress spokesperson's response came after Mr Mandaviya said the Opposition party "should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives".

"Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete's place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic. Such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices that our sportspersons make to represent the country on the global stage," the minister said.

Shama Mohamed made headlines after her harsh criticism and fat-shaming of Rohit Sharma, known as Hitman for his batting prowess.

In a post on X during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy clash yesterday, Ms Mohamed said Rohit Sharma "is fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had," she added.

When Pakistan-based sports journalist countered the Congress leader's remarks and said Mr Sharma is a "mighty effective and world class performer", she replied, "What is so world class about him when compared to his predecessors like Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni, Kohli, Kapil dev, Shastri & the rest! He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the Captain of India."

In a clarification later, Ms Mohamed compared Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli and said the latter always compliments other cricketers. "I just spoke in a generic manner. I fail to understand how in a democracy, we don't have the right to speak," she said.

The remarks drew a wave of criticism and the ruling BJP responded by questioning the Opposition party's criticism. "Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said.

The Indian cricket board termed the remarks "unfortunate". Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said such comments in the middle of an ICC event could have a demoralising effect on a cricketer's morale.

"Very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the middle of such a crucial ICC tournament. It may have demoralising effect on an individual or the team. All the players are performing to their highest potential and results are visible. I hope individuals will desist from making such derogatory statements for personal publicity sake," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told NDTV in an exclusive chat.

The Congress distanced itself from the remarks and said they did not reflect the party's position. Pawan Khera, chairman of the party's publicity department, said she had been asked to delete the social media posts. "Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Mr Khera posted.

Ms Mohamed's remarks, however, found endorsement from an unlikely quarter. Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray said she had not said anything wrong.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Mr Ray said, "I heard that Rohit Sharma's performance has been quite poor. He scored one century, but other than that, he gets out after scoring 2, 3, 4, or 5 runs. He shouldn't be (on the team). India wins because the other players play well, but the captain doesn't contribute." The veteran leader added, "What Shama Mohamed has said is correct."

Thirty-seven-year-old Rohit Sharma took over as Team India captain in 2023. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup last year and two Asia Cup trophies earlier. He has a stellar record in IPL too. As Mumbai Indians captain, he has led the team to five IPL titles. Rohit Sharma is set for the big match as India takes on Australia in the first semi-final of Champions Trophy today.