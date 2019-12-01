Ex-MLA Gets 3 Years Jail For Inciting people To Burn Down Police Station In Madhya Pradesh

n 2017, Shakuntala Khatik had asked a crowd of protesters to "burn the police station down".

Shakuntala Khatik, a former MLA from Karera in Shivpuri district and seven other people were sentenced to three years in prison by Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal court on Saturday for threatening to set a police station on fire in 2017. They were also held guilty for guilty of assaulting the police station in-charge Sanjiv Tiwari and his colleagues who had tried to disperse them with water cannons.

Special Court Judge Suresh Singh also fined them Rs 5,000 each, reported news agency ANI. Later, they were granted a month to file an appeal against the judgment.

In 2017, Shakuntala Khatik had asked a crowd of protesters to "burn the police station down" in a video that was widely shared online. Shakuntala Khatik was protesting against the killing of farmers in Mandsaur police firing.

"Thaaney mein aag lagaa do (burn down the police station)," Shakuntala Khatik was heard saying more than once as she shouted slogans with the protesters, who were angry at being stopped and restrained by the police.

Shakuntala Khatik had threatened to burn a police station against the police firing on the protesting farmers in Mandsaur in 2017.

Apart from the Congress leader, her supporters Vinas Goel, Deepak Seth, Narayan, Bunty alias Sanjay, Satish Verma, and Manish Khatik were also sent to jail.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)