5 Things To Know About Shaktikanta Das, New RBI Governor

New Delhi: Former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has been appointed the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after Urjit Patel quit from the top job at the central bank. The 63-year-old former bureaucrat has been appointed for a term of three years. He will serve as the 25th RBI Governor.
Following are five things to know about new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
- He is a retired 1980 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.
- Shaktikanta Das retired as the Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017.
- Has also served as Revenue Secretary and Fertilizers Secretary of India.
- A member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, he was also India's Sherpa to G20.
- He had helped spearhead PM Narendra Modi's 2016 demonetisation move.
