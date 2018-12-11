5 Things To Know About Shaktikanta Das, New RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017.

All India | | Updated: December 11, 2018 19:03 IST
Shaktikanta Das will replace Urjit Patel, who resigned as RBI governor on Monday.

New Delhi:  Former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has been appointed the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after Urjit Patel quit from the top job at the central bank. The 63-year-old former bureaucrat has been appointed for a term of three years. He will serve as the 25th RBI Governor.
Following are five things to know about new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
  1. He is a retired 1980 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.
  2. Shaktikanta Das retired as the Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017.
  3. Has also served as Revenue Secretary and Fertilizers Secretary of India.
  4. A member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, he was also India's Sherpa to G20.
  5. He had helped spearhead PM Narendra Modi's 2016 demonetisation move.
     

 





