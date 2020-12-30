



Breaking News

Shaheen Bagh Shooter Removed From BJP Hours After Joining

Kapil Gujjar, one of the men who fired a gun at the demonstration against the centre's controversial citizenship law, has been expelled from the BJP hours after the party inducted him.

The BJP unit in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, neighbouring Delhi, said they did not know of his antecedents when he joined the party on Wednesday morning.

In February this year, Kapil Gujjar aka Kapil Baisala had fired twice in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was underway.

After being overpowered by police personnel, he shouted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus will rule in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by Delhi Police.