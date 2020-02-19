"Let's Resolve Issue Together": Mediators For Shaheen Bagh To Protesters

Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran are at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to speak to the women who have been sitting in protest against the citizenship law for more than two months.

"We would come up with such a solution that it would become an example for the world," Sadhana Ramachandran told the protesters.

The mediators have asked the protesting women for a dialogue away from the media. The women, however, want it to take place in presence of the reporters.