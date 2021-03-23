Shaheed Diwas: India Remembers Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Shaheed Diwas 2021 images: PM Modi, others paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

Today is Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. India remembers the three great heroes of the freedom movement - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar - on their death anniversary, which is known as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas. On March 23, 1931 - three revolutionary freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, all in their early twenties, were hanged in the Lahore jail. The three were sentenced to death by the British colonial rulers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas. "...The sacrifice of these great sons of Maa Bharati will remain an inspiration for generations in the country," PM Modi tweeted.

आजादी के क्रांतिदूत अमर शहीद वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को शहीदी दिवस पर शत-शत नमन। मां भारती के इन महान सपूतों का बलिदान देश की हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। जय हिंद! #ShaheedDiwas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2021

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in his tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru wrote on social media: "My humble tributes to the fearless freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Shiva Ram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, on their martyrdom day today. Their indomitable courage and love for our motherland inspired many to join the freedom movement. The nation will remain forever grateful to these brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice and dedicated efforts to free our motherland."

My humble tributes to the fearless freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Shiva Ram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, on their martyrdom day today. Their indomitable courage and love for our motherland inspired many to join the freedom movement. #ShaheedDiwas — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 23, 2021

देश की आज़ादी के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले महान क्रांतिकारी शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन एवं श्रद्धांजलि। मातृभूमि के लिए उनका त्याग समस्त देशवासियों के लिए आदर्श है। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2021

Pay my solemn tribute to the supreme sacrifice of our heroes Shaheed-E-Azam #BhagatSingh, #Sukhdev & #Rajguru ji on their #ShaheedDiwas. Their unparalleled courage, when they gladly embraced death in the cause of India's freedom, will continue to inspire generations. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 23, 2021

On #ShaheedDiwas, my homage to great revolutionaries, #BhagatSingh, #Sukhdev & #Rajguru who laid down their lives for the freedom of our country. Their selfless sacrifices for our motherland continue to inspire us. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 23, 2021

Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were only 23 when they were hangedand Rajguru was 22. The three freedom fighters are immortal in the heart of every Indian.