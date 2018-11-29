Fire On Sets Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Zero' In Mumbai Film City: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Zero' will release on December 21.

A fire has broken out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero' in Mumbai Film City, news agency Press Trust of India has reported, quoting the police.

Reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan was on set at the time of the incident.

Five fire engines have reportedly been sent to the spot to control the blaze. The origin of the fire has not yet been ascertained, according to PTI. Eyewitnesses said smoke was seen emerging from one of the studios.

The fire was confined to electric wiring and installation, shooting material, ropes and curtains, PTI reported.

The trailer of Zero released earlier this month on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday (November 2) and it was an instant hit on social media.

The film tracks the story of vertically challenged Bauua (Shah Rukh Khan), who falls in love with a cerebral palsy patent Aafia Yusufzai Bhinde (Anushka). His love story takes a drastic turn when he also falls for an alcoholic actress Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif). After being dumped by Babita, Bauua realises he has destroyed everything he held dear and tries to win over Aafia again. The conclusion of Bauaa's love story will be out in theatres on December 21.

Zero also stars Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan. Actors Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji have cameo appearances in the film.