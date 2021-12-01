'Shah Rukh Khan Victimised': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At BJP In Mumbai

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cited the "victimisation" of megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai today to rally sentiments against the BJP, calling it a "cruel and undemocratic party". Invoking a poem by Rabindranath Tagore on Shivaji, she said there is a "bridge"between Bengal and Maharashtra.

"India loves manpower not muscle power. We are facing a cruel undemocratic party the BJP. If we are together, we will win,"said the Trinamool chief, is on a two-day visit to the state.

"Mahesh ji (film director Mahesh Bhatt), you have been victimised, Shah Rukh Khan has also been victimised. If we have to win, we have to fight and speak out wherever you can. You guide us and give us advice as a political party," added the Trinamool Congress chief.