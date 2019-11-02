'My Charming Brother': Mamata Banerjee's Birthday Message For Shah Rukh Khan

Shha Rukh Khan turns 54 on November 2. Mamata Banerhee shares special wish.

Shah Rukh Khan turns 54 today. His birthday is nothing short of a grand celebration for his fans who every year gather outside his home at mid-night to wish the Bollywood superstar. On Twitter too, #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan is among the top trends with leaders, celebrities and fans sharing special memories with the popular actor. Leading the birthday wishes was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who said the state was proud to have Mr Khan as its brand ambassador.



In a special birthday message, Ms Banerjee tweeted, "Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films."

Ms Banerjee, who shares a very cordial relationship with Mr Khan also wished the superstar in another tweet in Bengali.

"See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019," the Chief Minister added in her tweet, shared long with the picture of the two.

Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films. See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019pic.twitter.com/T9puUys6pl — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 1, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan along with other big names of Bollywood will grace the opening of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on November 8. The festival will be inaugurated by Ms Banerjee.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.