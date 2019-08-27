Detained J&K Leader Shah Faesal Was Instigating Crowds: Centre To Court

Shah Faesal was sent back to Srinagar, where he was placed under house arrest

Shah Faesal, the IAS topper from Kashmir whose detention soon after the scrapping of Kashmir's special status triggered outrage, was instigating crowds at the Srinagar airport, the Centre has told the Delhi High Court today. This is why he was arrested, the Centre said after it was asked to respond to Shah Faesal's petition.

Shah Faesal, who recently announced his intention to join politics, was detained at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, as he was about to fly abroad. He was sent back to Srinagar, where he was placed under house arrest under the Public Safety Act.

Questioning Shah Faesal's contention that he was on way to the US to complete his studies at the Harvard University, the government said he was travelling on a tourist visa and not on a student visa.

The government said on way to Delhi from Srinagar, Shah Faesal had started addressing the crowd at the airport, instigating them. "Hence, as per the orders of a Magistrate, he was detained".

A Look Out Circular was issued by the Intelligence Bureau and on its basis, he was detained at the Delhi airport and was taken back to Srinagar, an official said.

Shah Faesal had been one of the most vocal critic of the government's move to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Yesterday, he warned on Twitter that Kashmir "needed a non-violent political mass movement" for restoration of political rights.

"Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. "So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey," tweeted the 35-year-old, who has been kept under house arrest in Srinagar along with 40 other local political leaders.

A qualified doctor, Mr Faesal quit IAS in January to protest against what he called "unabated killings" in Kashmir and the "marginalization of Indian Muslims".

He became the first person from the state to top the civil services exam in 2009.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.