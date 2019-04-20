Shab-E-Barat: Wishes, Images, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Pics And Quotes

Shab e Barat is observed by Muslim communities across the world.

Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness. It is observed by the Muslim communities on the night between the 14 and 15 of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that on Shab-e-Barat, also referred as Shab-e-Raat, Bara'a Night and Mid-Sha'ban, Allah forgives sinners. According to Hadeeth (sayings of Prophet Muhammad), Shab-e-Barat is also the night when Allah decides fortunes of human beings for the year ahead. This year, Shab e Barat will be observed on the night of April 20, Saturday and continue till Sunday morning, April 21. Around 8 PM tonight, devotees will start their prayers with "Isha Ki Namaz" and pray for the entire night. Next day before the Azaan, Sehri will be eaten and after the Azaan, fast will be observed.

Here are Wishes, Images, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Pics And Quotes on Shab e Barat:

Rehmaton ki aayi hai raat, dua hai aap sada rahein aabad, mubarak ho aapko shab-e-barat.

On Shab-e-Barat, I ask you for forgiveness if I hurt you unintentionally.

To Allah, we seek forgiveness on this night of Shab e Barat. Aameen.

Shabe e Barat

Ya Allah, main tujhse mangta hun, aisi maafi jiske baad koi gunah na ho, aisi sehat jiske baad bimari na ho, aisi raza jiske baad koi narazgi na ho. Aameen. Shab-e-barat Mubarak.

shab e barat

Shab-E-Barat Mubarak to all my friends and family members. Please remember me in your prayers.

If you can forgive yourself, then you can forgive everyone. This is the best gift that you can give to yourself this Shab e Barat.

