Shab-e-Barat 2021: Know About 'Night Of Forgiveness' Observed By Muslims

Shab-e-Barat is the night of forgiveness or atonement

Shab-e-Barat, observed by Muslims across the world, is the night of forgiveness or atonement. Shab-e-Barat is observed on the night between the 14th and 15th of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that on this night Allah forgives anyone who asks for it. According to the Hadeeth or sayings of Prophet Muhammad, Shab-e-Barat is also the night when Allah blesses people for the year ahead. On Shab-e-Barat, people wish each other ''Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.''

After sundown on Shab-e-Barat, Muslim devotees start their prayers with "Isha Ki Namaz". The prayer session continues for the entire night and on the next day before the azaan, Sehri is eaten. The fast for Shab-e-Barat starts after that. Devotees also believe that Shab-e-Barat is also the night when Allah decides ''fortunes'' of people.

Shab-e-Barat 2921: Wishes you can share

''May Allah protect everyone and give them a good life. Sbab-e-Barat Mubarak''

''On this Shab-E-Barat Night, may Allah provide you comfort, happiness and a kind heart to help other people''

''May Allah bless whole world with peace and happiness. Shab-e-Mubarat''

''On Shab-e-Barat tonight, remember your loved ones in your prayers. May Allah give you peace''

''May Shab-e-Barat, may Allah give you happiness, health and wealth throughout the year''

''Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to all my friends and family members''

''Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,

Namazon ka rakhna sath,

Manwa lena rab se har baat,

Duaon men rakhna yaad,

Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.