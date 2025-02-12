Shab-e-Barat 2025: Date, Significance And How It Is Observed

Muslims across the world are set to observe Shab-e-Barat, also known as the Night of Forgiveness, this week. This sacred occasion, which falls on the 15th night of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is marked by prayers, repentance and acts of charity.

Shab-e-Barat 2025 Date And Time

This year, Shab-e-Barat will be observed from the evening of February 13 to evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar.

There could be difference in timing in countries across the world depending on the moon sighting, but the date remain the same. Muslims will hold prayers on this day in mosques across the world.

Significance of Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat holds deep spiritual significance in Islam. It is believed to be the night when God determines the destinies of individuals for the coming year, forgiving the sins of those who sincerely repent. Many Muslims spend the night in devotion, seeking divine mercy and blessings. According to Islamic traditions, the Prophet Muhammad emphasised the importance of this night, urging believers to engage in extra prayers.

Traditional Observances

On this night, mosques remain illuminated as worshippers gather for special prayers (Nawafil). Many recite the Quran, engage in zikr (remembrance of God), and offer dua (prayers) for themselves and their loved ones. Some also visit the graves of their ancestors to pray for their departed souls, believing it to be a night when mercy extends to the deceased as well.

In several countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey, households prepare traditional sweets such as halwa and distribute food among the poor as an act of charity. Many also fast on the following day, as fasting on the 15th of Shaban is considered a virtuous practice.

A Time for Reflection and Renewal

Religious scholars emphasise that Shab-e-Barat is a night of spiritual renewal, urging believers to seek forgiveness, mend broken relationships, and make resolutions for self-improvement. With the approach of Ramadan, this night serves as an opportunity for introspection and preparation for the holy month of fasting.