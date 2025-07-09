Several Parts Of Delhi Lashed By Heavy Rain, "Red Alert" Issued

Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas, with the city under a "red" alert for more showers.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals near Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/vPgcg2iuiU — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from Arvind Marg, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.

Meanwhile, in its latest nowcast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for Delhi, which, according to the colour code, indicates the need to stay vigilant and take action.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from the GRG Road, which is waterlogged. pic.twitter.com/EOVN69XZRQ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, there was no alert for the city, but by afternoon, an "orange" alert was issued. In the latest weather update, the alert was further escalated to "red".

The IMD said moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The department also said an eastward-moving cloud cluster is likely to cause moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 50 kmph, on Wednesday evening. Light to moderate rainfall has already been reported from the eastern parts of the city.

Under the influence of the cloud cluster, thunderstorms and moderate to intense rain have been forecast. The department has urged people to avoid open spaces, refrain from taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak walls and unstable structures, and avoid going near water bodies.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below normal.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am and 5:30 pm was 81 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 81 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

