Seven Robbers Arrested For Killing Former Madhya Pradesh Shiv Sena Chief

The police recovered a four-wheeler, 3 country-made pistols and 4 live cartridges. (Representational)

A week after former Madhya Pradesh Shiv Sena chief Ramesh Sahu was shot dead, the police today arrested seven accused in connection with the killing, an official said.

Ramesh Sahu, 70, was killed when he resisted a robbery at his house in Umdikheda village near Indore on the intervening night of September 1 and 2.

Vijay Dhan Singh, 19, a member of the robbers' gang, was arrested from a village near Dwarka in Gujarat where he was working as a labourer, said Inspector General (Indore Zone) Vivek Sharma.

Six others were arrested from Dhar and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Earlier it was suspected that the killing was the fall-out of a property dispute.

The police also recovered a four-wheeler, three country-made pistols and four live cartridges from the accused.

Also, gold and silver jewellery stolen by the gang from Ramesh Sahu's house was recovered, the official said.

Ramesh Sahu was the MP Shiv Sena unit head in the 1990s.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)