Seven Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

A Sri Lankan navy patrol had arrested and seized boats of Indian fishermen (Representational)

Seven Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan navy today for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, officials said.

Fishermen from Rameswaram and nearby places were near the Katchatheevu island - handed over to Sri Lanka by India several years back - when a Sri Lankan navy patrol arrested seven Indian fishermen and seized their boats.

Located in the narrow sea dividing the two countries, Katchatheevu has rich marine life in the waters surrounding it.

