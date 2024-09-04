Setback For Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' In High Court, No Censor Certificate Yet

Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency', at the centre of a massive row after Sikh organisations opposed its release, got no relief from the Bombay High Court today. The court said it cannot ask the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a certificate to the film's makers as it would contradict a Madhya Pradesh High Court order.

The movie is co-produced by Ms Ranaut's Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios. With the film's earlier scheduled for a release on September 6, Zee Entertainment Enterprises approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to the Censor Board to issue the certificate that would clear the decks for the film's release. The setback in Bombay High Court means that the movie is unlikely to release for now.

The movie, based on the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, ran into trouble after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex religious body for Sikhs, alleged the movie misrepresents Sikhs and sought a ban. Ms Ranaut later said the Censor Board had put on hold the certificate issued to her film.

Two Sikh organisations filed a Public Interest Litigation against the movie in Madhya Pradesh High Court. In its response, the Censor Board told the court that the movie had not been issued a certificate. The court then disposed of the petition.