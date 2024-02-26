Setback For DMK Minister As Court Reverses Release Order In Corruption Case

I Periyasamy is Tamil Nadu's Rural Development Minister in the ruling DMK government (File)

The Madras High Court today set aside an order of a special court, overturning the discharge of Tamil Nadu minister I Periyasamy in a corruption case, and directed him to face trial. I Periyasamy is Tamil Nadu's Rural Development Minister in the ruling DMK government.

The High Court directed Periyasamy to appear before the special court on March 28 and also pay a deposit of Rs 1 lakh. The special court has also been instructed to conduct daily hearings and conclude the proceedings before July this year.

Setting aside the order, the High Court judge stated that the legitimacy of the administration of criminal justice would be eroded and public confidence would be shaken if MLAs and ministers facing corruption cases are able to short-circuit criminal trials, reported news agency PTI.

The judge said the public should not be led to believe that a trial against a politician in this state is nothing but a mockery of dispensing criminal justice, PTI reported.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption against the minister relating to the allotment of a house under the Tamil Nadu Housing Board during the previous DMK rule of 2006-2011.

The corruption case was filed by the previous AIADMK government but Periyasamy was released last year due to a procedural issue regarding the sanction.

The minister had argued that the AIADMK had not obtained the mandatory nod from the Governor but only from the Assembly speaker.

During the past hearings, Periyasamy had defended himself, asserting the legality of the housing allotment to an "honest officer" and cited past instances where accused individuals were discharged on similar grounds.

The argument was dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2016 but was accepted by the special court last year.

However, later on, it was Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court who took up this matter on his own and pronounced the verdict today.

What High Court Said

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said the Additional Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases related to elected Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu should resume hearings on or before March 26 -- within one month from today.

The trial court shall, as far as practicable, conduct trial from day to day, and complete the same on or before July 31, 2024, the judge added.

If the accused, including Periyasamy, adopt any dilatory tactics, the trial court can insist upon their presence and remand them in custody, as laid down by the Supreme Court in the State of Uttar Pradesh vs. Shambhu Nath Singh case, the judge added, PTI reported.

The DMK has denied any corruption in the housing plot allotment and sources in the party indicated that Periyasamy would fight the matter legally.