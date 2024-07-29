Serve Only Vegetarian Meal At Meetings: Himanta Sarma To Officers

Himanta Sarma also instructed the deputy commissioners to keep government functions simple. (File)

Himanta Biswa Sarma today directed his top officials to ensure that only vegetarian and 'Satvik' food is served during all official government events.

"Only simple vegetarian meals are to be served at all official meetings. This rule shall not apply to state guests," said the Assam Chief Minister during a conference with deputy commissioners in Guwahati.

In a bid to end VIP culture, Mr Sarma also instructed the deputy commissioners to keep government functions simple and solemn and said that the cavalcade should not consist of more than 10 cars during a visit by a chief minister or a deputy commissioner, superintendent of police.

Mr Himanta had earlier announced that ministers, government officials will have to pay for their own electricity consumption.

"We are ending the VIP Culture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using tax payer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption," the Assam Chief Minister had said in a post on X.