The CEO had said several countries had written to Serum Institute to purchase vaccines. (File)

The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate starting around April, CEO Adar Poonawalla told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

"Upwards of 40-50 million doses per month is what we are trying to stockpile starting from April," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)