Serum Institute's Fact Sheet For Recipients Of Covishield Vaccine

110 lakh doses of Covishield are being procured by the government at Rs 200 per dose. (File)

Serum Institute of India, whose Covishield vaccine will be administered to people during the COVID-19 vaccination drive that starts Saturday, has uploaded a fact sheet on its website to dispel doubts about its vaccine. The document addresses a wide range of frequently asked questions, including the risk and benefits of its vaccine to what one should do if they develop side effects after taking the shots. "It is your choice to receive the Covishied vaccine," the document, which was last updated on January 1, adds.

"The Covishield vaccination course consists of two doses of 0.5 ml each. The second dose should be administered between four to six weeks after the first dose. However, there is data available for administration of the second dose up to 12 weeks after the first dose from the overseas studies," it says.

One in ten recipients are very likely to have "tenderness, pain, redness, swelling or bruising" where the injection is given, the document says, while adding that "fatigue (feeling tired), feeling feverish, nausea and joint pains or muscle ache" cannot be ruled out.

110 lakh doses of Covishield are being procured by the government at Rs 200 per dose (excluding taxes). Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated.