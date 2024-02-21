Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali S Nariman Dies At 95

Fali Nariman died at his Delhi home this morning.

Eminent jurist and veteran senior Supreme Court advocate Fali Nariman died today. He was 95.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed his anguish over Fali Nariman's death, calling it "end of an era".

"End of an era-#falinariman passes away, a living legend who wl forever be in hearts &minds of those in law &public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly &called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son," Mr Singhvi wrote on X.

The noted jurist was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhusham in 2007.