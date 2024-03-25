Senior Journalist Shantanu Guha Ray Dies

Shantanu Guha Ray won multiple awards for his incisive journalism

Senior journalist Shantanu Guha Ray, who was a regular contributor to NDTV, has died. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and The Wharton School, Mr Ray was known for his incisive knowledge and writings across a wide spectrum of subjects.

An award-winning journalist with a career spanning over 25 years, he was working as Asia Editor with Central European News.

From investigative news features to business to human interests stories and even sports, his writings span many worlds.

His big breaks include the 2011 coal scam -- much before the CAG report came out with the scandal -- and the irregularities in the deal between the Airports Authority of India and the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited for lease of land.

Among the awards Mr Ray won during his illustrious career are the Ramnath Goenka award for his writings in cricket, Laadli award for his reporting on cervical cancer deaths in India and the WASH award for his work on water-related issues.