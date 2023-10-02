Senior IAS Officer's Tenure As Aadhaar Authority CEO Extended By A Year

Amit Agrawal is a 1993-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. (File)

The central government has extended the tenure of senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal as CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for one year.

As per an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Amit Agrawal, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been given in extension of his service as the CEO of UIDIA for a period of one year beyond November 2, 2023, to November 2, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in central deputation tenure of Amit Agrawal, lAS (CG:93), Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India for a period of one year beyond November 2, 2023 i.e. up to November 2, 2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads the order.

A graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Amit Agrawal assumed charge as the new CEO of the UIDAI in June this year. He was appointed to the position on June 19, following the retirement of Saurabh Garg.

Amit Agrawal has held a number of important positions in the government, including Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He is also the current Chairman of the National Digital Communications Policy Committee.

A well-known expert in the field of IT and e-governance, Mr Agrawal, in his first address as CEO of UIDAI, had said that he was committed to making Aadhaar more accessible and secure and that he was committed to working with the government and with the private sector to ensure that Aadhaar is used to benefit the people of India.

Prior to joining UIDAI as CEO, he was an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Before that, he was Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

In Chhattisgarh, Mr Agrawal served as the Finance Secretary and the Secretary in charge of the Departments of Commercial Tax and Technical Education in the State Government among other roles.

