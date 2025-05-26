How To Download Aadhaar Card Online: Step-By-Step Guide

The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a 12-digit unique identification number for Indian residents. It serves as proof of identity and address, enabling access to government services, subsidies, and financial transactions. This guide explains Aadhaar Card Download and details UIDAI's role.

What is an Aadhaar Card? Aadhaar is a biometric-based ID system collecting demographic (name, address, date of birth) and biometric (fingerprints, iris scans) data. It's used for authentication in banking, mobile connections, and government schemes. Available in physical and digital (e-Aadhaar) formats.

About UIDAI The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), established under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. UIDAI: Issues Aadhaar numbers and cards.

Manages the Aadhaar database.

Ensures data security and privacy.

Provides online services like Aadhaar download and verification.

How to Download an Aadhaar Card Prerequisites Registered mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

Internet access and a device.

Aadhaar number, Enrollment ID (EID), or Virtual ID (VID).

Steps 1. Visit UIDAI Website: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or use the mAadhaar app.

Step 2. Select Download Aadhaar: Click "Download Aadhaar" under "My Aadhaar."

Step 3. Choose Identifier: Aadhaar Number (12-digit).

Enrollment ID (EID, from enrollment slip).

Virtual ID (VID, 16-digit).

Step 4. Enter Details: Input identifier, name, PIN code, and CAPTCHA.

Step 5. Request OTP: Click "Request OTP," enter OTP sent to mobile.

Step 6. Download: Click "Download Aadhaar" to get password-protected PDF.

Step 7. Open PDF: Password is first four letters of name (uppercase) + birth year (e.g., RAVI1990).

Via mAadhaar App Download mAadhaar app.

Log in with Aadhaar number and OTP.

Select "Download Aadhaar" and follow OTP process.

Types of Aadhaar Regular Aadhaar: Full Aadhaar number.

Masked Aadhaar: Shows last four digits for privacy.

Troubleshooting OTP Not Received: Verify mobile number linkage.

Incorrect Details: Use "Retrieve Lost EID/Aadhaar" on UIDAI website.

Password Error: Check format (name + birth year).

Website Issues: Clear cache or use app.

Security Features Password-protected e-Aadhaar.

Masked Aadhaar for privacy.

Virtual ID (VID) for secure authentication.

Aadhaar locking to prevent misuse.

Other UIDAI Services Aadhaar updates (demographic/biometric).

Authentication history.

Paperless e-KYC.

Locate enrollment centers.

Importance of e-Aadhaar e-Aadhaar is as valid as physical card, eco-friendly, and easily accessible. Download only from UIDAI sources.

Precautions Use official websites (uidai.gov.in, myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in).

Share Aadhaar cautiously; prefer masked Aadhaar/VID.

Report fraud to 1947 or help@uidai.gov.in.

Conclusion Aadhaar is vital for India's digital identity system, managed securely by UIDAI. Downloading e-Aadhaar is simple via UIDAI's portal or app, with robust security. Follow this

